KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KNBE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.62.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

