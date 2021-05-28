Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Expands By 173.7%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 173.7% from the April 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALFVY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $37.16 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6426 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.