Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce $6.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.38 and the lowest is $4.72. The Boston Beer reported earnings of $4.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $22.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $25.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $30.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.01 to $35.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,245.13.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,089 shares of company stock worth $22,353,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM stock opened at $1,030.45 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $498.29 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,178.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,058.25.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

