Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Post $7.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post $7.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.53. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $5.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $31.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.79 to $31.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $33.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.08 to $35.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $9,044,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,248,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,297.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,274.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,185.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $747.02 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

