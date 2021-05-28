BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.52% of BRP worth $38,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BRP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $83.91 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

