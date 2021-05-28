WP Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,230.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,378.23 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,317.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,206.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

