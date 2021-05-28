Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,182,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,230.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,317.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,206.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,378.23 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

