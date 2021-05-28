Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 102.6% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dropbox by 53.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,455 shares of company stock worth $1,901,706. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DBX opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

