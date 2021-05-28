Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.47 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.53.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $256.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day moving average is $282.14.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,742 shares of company stock worth $14,452,629. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

