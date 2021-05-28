Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Barclays by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Barclays by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

