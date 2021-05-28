Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 39.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

