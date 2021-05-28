The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,328,000 after buying an additional 1,006,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 90.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 250,738 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

PVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

