The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,114,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after purchasing an additional 669,591 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 973,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121,601 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

LSXMK opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

