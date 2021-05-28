Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.40 Million in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 320,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,617,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,965,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 129,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $186.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.90 and a 200-day moving average of $179.12. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $146.74 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

