Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $1,718,808.80 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $216.34 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $218.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6,558.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

