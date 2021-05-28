Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Up 5%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 44,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,958,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

