CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.55.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

