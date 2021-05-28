Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.80

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114.80 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 110.33 ($1.44), with a volume of 58195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.44).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFD. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £945.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Premier Foods Company Profile (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

