JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Target Price to $30.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BRP opened at $24.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

