Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

GALT opened at $4.08 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $237.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

