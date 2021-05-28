Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XEC. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.71.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

