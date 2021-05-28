M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,686 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $276.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.69 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.