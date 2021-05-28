M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,907 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,245,628 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Mplx by 75.4% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after buying an additional 1,023,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mplx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 625,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

