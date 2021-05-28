M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 748.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Abiomed by 0.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 23,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 509.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $285.85 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.16 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.59 and its 200 day moving average is $306.93.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

