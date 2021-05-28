M&T Bank Corp Sells 529 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Catalent by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $4,972,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $2,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Shares of CTLT opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

