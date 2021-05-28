Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,958 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,783,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after acquiring an additional 517,534 shares during the period.

ALSN stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

