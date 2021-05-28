22,736 Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,736 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $26.61 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.12.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

