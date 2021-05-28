Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,801 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $55.09 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABCB. Truist increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.