M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.18, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

