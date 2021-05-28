Commerce Bank Buys New Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

