Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 998 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Avista were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avista by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Avista by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avista by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Avista by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVA opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,522 shares of company stock worth $1,065,059. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

