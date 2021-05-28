Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Holdings Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 139,997 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATH opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

