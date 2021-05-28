BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $102,010.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,732.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,155. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.