Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jabil by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $57.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

