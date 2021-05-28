Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $1.25 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

NYSE:FDS opened at $332.26 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.01 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.21.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

