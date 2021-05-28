América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

