iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $73.26 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70.

