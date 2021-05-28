Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,403 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after acquiring an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after buying an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $24,732,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

