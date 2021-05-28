Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 606 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.55% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $39.67 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68.

