Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 388.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Johnson Outdoors worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

JOUT stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $427,684.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,812 shares of company stock worth $1,105,660 over the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

