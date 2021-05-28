Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,742 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,958. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $29.84 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

