Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $23,681,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.16.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.