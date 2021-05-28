Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,104 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of TimkenSteel worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 295,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 267,677 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth $1,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

