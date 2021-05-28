Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 389,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMOM opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

