Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,041 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vroom were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Vroom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Vroom by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -24.33. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,630.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,350,212.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,377,587 shares of company stock worth $137,653,173 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

