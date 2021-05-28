1,785,001 Shares in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,785,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Frank’s International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 213,741 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.39. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frank's International Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

