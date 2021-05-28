Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 959 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.45 million, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $607,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,586 shares of company stock worth $6,014,526 over the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

