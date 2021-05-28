Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $249.31 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $180.38 and a one year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.