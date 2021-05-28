Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 610.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,443 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 227,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,764,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 68,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,624,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $442,696,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 131,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

AAPL stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

