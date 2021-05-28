Intrua Financial LLC Buys 3,524 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.37. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

